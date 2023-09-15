TRANSPARENCY International Zambia (TI-Z) president Priscilla Chansa says it does not make sense for government to say there are no sacred cows in the fight against corruption when some of those who are being investigated for the vice are still serving. And Chansa says the assets which public officials declare must be verified and regularly tracked. Meanwhile, former TI-Z president Sampa Kalungu says he sees the shielding of corruption-accused senior government officials which had become the norm during PF’s tenure happening even now. Speaking when the duo featured on Prime TV’s The Big Debate Programme, Tuesday, Chansa said any government official being investigated for corruption must step aside. “As TIZ, what we look for are practical interventions. So, if you…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.