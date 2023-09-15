CHILANGA Cement Plc has donated a fully equipped mobile clinic to Mother of Mercy Hospice, a community-based health institution dedicated to offering palliative care services to the vulnerable. Speaking during the donation ceremony, Wednesday, Chilanga Cement Chief Executive Officer Chai Jianping said the aim of the donation was to bridge the gap between quality healthcare and the underprivileged. “This initiative highlights our belief in health, safety, and wellness as our core values and the power of collaboration and compassion to bring positive change to those who need it most. Mother of Mercy Hospice has been providing care to the community for years. And we hope our help today will help them continue the good work in our communities. With this…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.