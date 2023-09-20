LEADER of the Opposition in the National Assembly Brian Mundubile has attributed the recent protests at the University of Zambia and in Mumbwa to the high cost of living. And Mundubile says he has received a tip that investigative wings had planned to search his residence on Monday night. On Monday evening, University of Zambia students rioted over the cancelation of UNZASU elections. The students blocked Great East road with drums and stones, burnt tyres and started stoning motor vehicles. During the riot, five shops were broken into and assorted groceries whose value is yet to be established were looted within the University. And last week in Mumbwa, a rioting mob burnt two people to death after information went round…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.