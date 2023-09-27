FOREIGN Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Stanley Kakubo says there is need for international financial institutions to scale up concessional financing to least developed countries. And Kakubo says government is deeply committed to stabilise the exchange rate of the local currency against major currencies. Addressing the general debate of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly on behalf of President Hakainde Hichilema, Kakubo said nations burdened with debt should be guaranteed access to cheaper and fair financing. He urged the international community to also ensure that every nation had equitable access to affordable capital. “Nations burdened with debt must be guaranteed access to cheaper and fair financing. This ought to be one of the pillars of restoring trust…...



