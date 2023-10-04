POLICE in Lusaka have arrested and charged two suspects for Espionage after they vandalised a Zesco transformer and stole copper components from it. In a statement, Wednesday, Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said police also managed to impound a Silver Toyota Vitz which was used by the suspects. “Police at Villa Lucia Police post in Westwood have arrested and charged two suspects for Espionage namely: William Jere aged 29 of unknown house number of Makeni Konga Kanono area and Justin Banda aged 22 of unknown house number of Kanyama Ligoms area. They also managed to impound a motor vehicle the suspects were using, a Silver Toyota Vitz, Registration Number ABX 7395, Engine Number 1SZ-0011086, Chassis Number SCP 10 -3001628,” he said…....



