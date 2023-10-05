WE are elated by the latest Auditor General’s report as it is a living testament that UPND is walking the talk against embezzlement, says Chief Government spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa. And Mweetwa says government is disappointed by reports that the opposition intends to stage a protest over the high cost of living on October 18, 2023 which is supposed to be a day for reconciliation and prayers. The Auditor General’s report on the Accounts of the Republic for the financial year ended December 31, 2022, has revealed a 97 percent reduction in misappropriated funds from K5,171,854 in 2021 to K135,207 in 2022 and further decrease in total audit query amounts by 29 percent from K133 billion in 2021 to K103 billion…...



