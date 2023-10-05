President Hakainde Hichilema has removed Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Permanent Secretary for International Relations Isabel Lemba. According to sources, President Hakainde Hichilema moved Lemba to Cabinet Office awaiting redeployment. When contacted for a comment, Lemba laughed and asked this journalist to send a query to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. “You can send in the usual request through the Ministry. You can send the usual through the Ministry, thank you,” said Lemba. President Hichilema appointed and swore in Chembo Mbula as Permanent Secretary for Administration and Lemba as Permanent Secretary for International Relations on November 19, 2021. Mbula was in April, 2023 transferred to Cabinet Office as Permanent Secretary for Special Duties. Before her appointment, Lemba…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.