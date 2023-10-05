Second Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Moyo talks to MPs and other stakeholders during the launch of the Zambian Parliamentary Caucus on Environment and Climate Change (ZPCECC) Strategic Plan on Monday, October 17, 2022 – Picture by Milimo Namangala

OPPOSITION members of parliament on Tuesday walked out of Parliament again, citing bias by the presiding officer. The opposition MPs walked out after repeated confrontations with second Deputy Speaker Moses Moyo. The fracas began when Nkana independent MP Binwell Mpundu was debating what he described as a “useless budget”. “The 2024 budget is hollow, the 2024 budget is empty, the 2024 budget, for lack of better terms, is a useless budget,” Mpundu said. But Speaker Moyo urged him to use appropriate words. Mpundu then continued debating but was later curtailed after he said $650 million was not the actual cost for the Lusaka-Ndola Dual Carriageway. “Mr Speaker, the opposite of useless is useful, this budget is not useful to the…...