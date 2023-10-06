SPEAKER of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti has been awarded as the Commonwealth Parliamentarian of the year 2023 at the just ended 66th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference, in Accra, Ghana. In a post shared on her Facebook Page, Speaker Mutti said the award followed a rigorous nomination and adjudication process involving eight other nominations from around the Commonwealth. “Today I was awarded as the Commonwealth Parliamentarian of the year 2023 at the just ended 66th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference, in Accra, Ghana. The award followed a rigorous nomination and adjudication process involving eight other nominations from around the Commonwealth. The Selection Committee emphasised a number of qualities including my contributions to upholding the rule of law, commitment to transparency in parliamentary processes,…...