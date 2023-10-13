HOME Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu has encouraged political parties to comply with the directive issued by the Registrar of Societies to hold intra-party elections within 60 days to replace office bearers. And Mwiimbu says the directive is not targeted at the Patriotic Front but is a general notice to all political parties, including the UPND. Meanwhile, Socialist Party Secretary General Antonio Mwanza has described the directive as illegal, but has challenged the UPND to go for a general conference in the next 60 days. According to a notice issued to all political parties on Tuesday, Registrar of Societies Thandiwe Mhende directed that all parties should hold intra-party elections within 60 days to replace office bearers and members…...