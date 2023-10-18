MISA Zambia National Director Austin Kayanda says he sees a situation where most journalists will be out of employment as a result of Artificial Intelligence. But Ministry of Information and Media Permanent Secretary Thabo Kawana has disagreed with that submission, saying Zambia is excited and ready to explore Artificial Intelligence. Meanwhile, the Free Press Initiative has lamented that high taxes are hindering the growth of media institutions in the country. Speaking during a media dialogue meeting on Artificial Intelligence and media development, Tuesday, Kayanda noted that many countries were positioning themselves to take full advantage of the technological innovations presented by Artificial Intelligence. “I see a situation where most of us Journalists will be out of our jobs because of…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.