MPIKA PF MP Francis Kapyanga has questioned what triggered the K121 reduction in the cost of living for a family of five in Lusaka when prices of essential commodities have gone up. On Monday, the Jesuit Centre for Theological Reflection (JCTR) disclosed that the cost of living for a family of five in Lusaka for September, as measured by its Basic Needs and Nutrition Basket, had reduced to K9,146.06, compared to the K9,267.34 recorded for August. But in an interview, Tuesday, Kapyanga said it would not be correct to say the cost of living in Lusaka had reduced amid high fuel prices and electricity tariffs. “The cost of living is triggered by a number of factors prominent among them is…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.