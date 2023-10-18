PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says Zambia would like to emulate countries like Norway by utilising its resource endowment to better the lives of the people. And President Hichilema says Zambia is one of the most stable countries on the continent because it has always had smooth transitions of power among all presidents. Meanwhile, Norwegian Ambassador to Zambia Ingrid Marie Mikelsen has commended the UPND government’s effort to pursue often challenging but necessary reforms. Speaking when he received credentials from Ambassadors and High Commissioners designate to Zambia. Tuesday, President Hichilema said Zambia’s foreign policy was anchored on peace and social economic development. “Let me express a word of reminder to our excellencies that Zambia’s foreign policy is anchored on two pillars. We…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.