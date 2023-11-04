A SECOND year University of Zambia student has died after falling off the rooftop of a four-storey building at the campus while drinking beer with two other colleagues. In a statement yesterday, Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said Davies Nguni, 21, an engineering student, lost balance and fell about 35 to 40 metres down. “Chelston police today November 3, 2023 at 03:00 hours recorded a report of sudden death which occurred between 00:30 hours and 01:30 hours at block Africa One of the University of Zambia, Great East Road campus. The report was made by Vincent Musilikani aged 26, the UNZASU president, that a second year student from the school of engineering Davies Nguni who was aged 21 had fallen off…...



