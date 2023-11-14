Ministry of Green Economy and Environment Collins Nzovu gives a speech during the launch of the Zambian Parliamentary Caucus on Environment and Climate Change (ZPCECC) Strategic Plan on Monday, October 17, 2022 – Picture by Milimo Namangala

GREEN Economy and Environment Minister Collins Nzovu says government is not 100 percent right as there are certain things which they need to improve on. On Thursday, GEARS Initiative Zambia Programmes Officer Gideon Musonda urged the new dawn government to listen to the people who were condemning acts which posed a threat to the country’s democracy. Commenting on this in an interview, Monday, Nzovu said government was listening attentively to the advice coming from civil society organisations, the Catholic Church, among other stakeholders. “Even as we profess, we don’t say we are 100 percent right, there will be a 10 percent where we do things wrongly, we are human beings. It’s how we react to those wrong things. If there…...