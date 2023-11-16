Former Youths, Sports and Child Development Minister Emmanuel Mulenga speaks when he appeared before the Public Account Committee (PAC) at Parliament Building in Lusaka on May 11, 2022 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE Public Accounts Committee (PAC) yesterday sent away a delegation from the Ministry of Transport and Logistics after they struggled to explain the physical whereabouts of 1,002 motor vehicles whose value for duty purposes is over K464 million and were procured using various ministries’ TPINs. And Acting Auditor General Dr Ron Mwambwa has revealed that there is confirmation that the 1,002 motor vehicles were not actually bought by the respective ministries. The Auditor General’s report for the financial year ended December 31, 2022, revealed that an analysis of the Zambia Revenue Authority database showed that a total of 1,002 motor vehicles whose value for duty purposes was K464,930,734 were procured using various ministries’ TPINs during the period under review were…...