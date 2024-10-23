GOVERNMENT says it remains concerned about the ongoing conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces, which began in April 2023. In a statement, Tuesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation urged all parties involved to respect international law and international humanitarian law to ensure unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance to those devastated by the conflict. “The government of the Republic of Zambia remains concerned with the on-going conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces, which began in April 2023 and triggered a devastating humanitarian crisis in the Republic of Sudan, including causing a significant number of civilian causalities and the displacement of millions of people. Zambia aligns itself with the...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here