PF member Brian Hapunda has resigned from the Patriotic Front, citing lack of effective leadership and clear political direction within the party. Hapunda says the presence of two factions, one led by former president Edgar Lungu and the other by Miles Sampa, has resulted in disunity and a lack of cohesion. He adds that he found it morally challenging to remain in the party when he had previously opposed the idea of Lungu making a political comeback. In an interview earlier last month, Hapunda said Lungu should not entertain calls from party members that he must make a comeback into politics. Hapunda said PF members should not be the ones in the forefront of subjecting Lungu to public ridicule and…...



