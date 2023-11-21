US Ambassador to Zambia Michael Gonzales says President Hakainde Hichilema and Vice-President Mutale Nalumango must declare their assets “today” and do so annually until their term in office expires so that they set an example for all other public servants to emulate. Ambassador Gonzales says the public is right to demand answers when they see that a husband to the (former) Information Minister continues being awarded massive government contracts for the supply of fertilizer. The American Envoy further says if someone who was just staying in their mother’s house in a compound before taking public office can have a US$400,000 sitting around and even give it to their niece for safe-keeping, they must be challenged to explain the source, as…...



