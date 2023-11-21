A 15-YEAR-OLD teen of Kankoyo township has allegedly been shot dead by Zambia National Service officers during an anti-smuggling operation in Mufulira district. Copperbelt Police Commissioner Peacewell Mweemba disclosed that the incident occurred on Monday when the ZNS officers went to search a house which was suspected to be keeping bags of mealie meal. He narrated that the officers were met with resistance when they wanted to get into the house in question, and in the process they started firing live bullets but one bullet caught the boy. “Shooting incident reported today 20/11/23 around 16:30 hours by Matilda M. Bunda that her son M/J Chrispin Bunda aged 15 of the same abode has been shot dead by ZNS soldiers. [The…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.