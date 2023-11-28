THE Zambia Public Procurement Authority (ZPPA) says it has suspended two firms from participating in public procurement for one year for submitting false NAPSA compliance certificates. In a statement, Monday, ZPPA Principal Public Relations Officer Inutu Mushambatwa identified the two firms as Build At Home Investment Limited and Roofconnect Contractors and General Suppliers Zambia Limited. She explained that the companies falsified compliance certificates in a tender for the supply and delivery of building materials for the construction of an examination hall at Mulungushi University. “The Zambia Public Procurement Authority (ZPPA) has suspended Build at Home Investments Limited and Roofconnect Contractors and General Suppliers Zambia Limited from participating in public procurement for a period of one year for submitting false National…...



