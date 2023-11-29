THE United States government has announced a US$2.5 million investment in advanced laboratory capacity in Zambia aimed at helping counter public health threats in the country. And US CDC Principal Deputy Director Dr Nirav Shah has commended President Hakainde Hichilema for showing leadership in addressing epidemics and pandemics, both locally and on the continent. Meanwhile, President Hichilema says Zambia looks forward to continued relations with CDC in addition to the ongoing support in HIV, TB and Universal health coverage issues. In a statement availed by US Embassy Public Relations Officer Phil Dimon, Tuesday, the US$2.5 million investment will help establish an Integrated Pathogen Genomics Laboratory in Zambia which will detect and respond to viruses and bacteria from across southern Africa…....



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.