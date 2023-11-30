NEW Heritage Party president Chishala Kateka says it’s unfortunate that President Hakainde Hichilema is now complaining about citizens liking TikTok too much when he is a beneficiary of social media platforms. On Monday, President Hichilema observed that Zambians liked TikTok and arguing too much. He encouraged citizens to work hard in between elections. “In this country, we like arguing with each other, we like TikTok, sometimes we must work and agree that this is the right thing to do. That’s why I’m encouraging my friends from different parties who are elected that this is the way we should work in between elections. All these things that are happening and a trade school now can generate revenue, train people and these…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.