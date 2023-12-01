THE Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) has announced that it will commence speed camera enforcement on December 11, 2023. In statement, Friday, RTSA acting Head of Public Relations Mukela Mangolwa cautioned all motorists to adhere to the stipulated speed limits on all public roads. “The Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) is scheduled to commence speed camera enforcement on 11th December 2023. The Agency would like to inform all motorists and the general public that the automated speed enforcement which will utilize both fixed and mobile speed cameras, will commence in the next ten (10) days following the successful completion of the piloting period. The Agency would like to caution all motorists to adhere to the stipulated speed limits…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.