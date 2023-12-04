PAMBASHE PF MP Ronald Chitotela on Friday advised Local Government Minister Gary Nkombo to consider waking up early to exercise to avoid being late for parliamentary sittings as age might be catching up with him. In response, Nkombo mocked the Pambashe MP, saying he could at least button up his jacket, unlike him who couldn’t. Meanwhile, Lunte PF member of parliament Mutotwe Kafwaya says he admires Nkombo’s attribute of not being afraid to apologise when he is wrong. On Friday, First Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Attractor Chisangano told Nkombo to be punctual, especially when there’s an activity on the order paper he was supposed to respond to. “The Honourable Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, I don’t…...



