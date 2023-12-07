MILES Sampa’s secretary general Morgan Ng’ona has expelled nine members of parliament, including Emmanuel Mwamba for alleged gross indiscipline and insubordination. But Lunte PF member of parliament Mutotwe Kafwaya and his Pambashe counterpart Ronald Chitotela, who are among those expelled, say they don’t recognise Ng’ona or his president. And Mwamba, who is Information and Publicity Chairperson for the Edgar Lungu-led faction, says the expulsion letters in question are illegal and a nullity, and people should ignore them. Meanwhile, PF member Nkandu Luo says what is happening to the Patriotic Front can be described as Gender Based Violence. The expelled MPs include Chitotela, Nickon Chilangwa, Christopher Kang’ombe, Brian Mundubile, Stephen Kampyongo, Kafwaya, among others. Ng’ona said the expelled members had a…...



