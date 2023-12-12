CHIEF Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says the PF have a democratic right to assemble to remember late Tutwa Ngulube, but says it is wrong to use such an occasion as a political showdown platform. On Saturday, PF faction Deputy Secretary General Nickson Chilangwa told party members in Kabwe that former president Edgar Lungu would attend Ngulube’s memorial once a new date is announced, urging them to show up in numbers and to bring the town to a standstill. But in an interview, Sunday, Mweetwa said a memorial was supposed to be a solemn occasion. “If PF wants to assemble in huge numbers to remember our departed colleague the late Honourable Ngulube, may his soul rest in peace, I think that…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.