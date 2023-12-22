THE Ministry of Health has recorded 85 new Cholera cases with three deaths in Lusaka and Eastern Provinces, in the last 24 hours. According to information released by the ministry yesterday, the new cases were recorded in Lusaka, Luangwa, Chilanga, Chongwe, Vubwi and Petauke districts. The cumulative number of Cholera cases since October 2023 stood at 1,852 as at yesterday with 51 deaths, representing 2.8 percent. The cumulative number of deaths since January 2023 is 69, while the cases are 2,735. Those discharged as at yesterday were 68, bringing the cumulative number of discharges since October to 1,726. 128 are currently in admission…. To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the...



