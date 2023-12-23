TWO 16-year-old juveniles have died after they were struck by lightning in Chamtowa ward of Lumezi District in Eastern Province. The two teenagers met their fate after they started following around a group of Nyau dancers that was fundraising for Christmas celebrations. Lumezi District Commissioner Lufeyo Ngoma confirmed the incident which occurred on Thursday at around 13:00 hours to Zambia News and Information Services. The duo has been identified as Gift Mtonga of Wilikani village and Damiano Phiri of Mundiyeghi village, “I can confirm that Lumezi District recorded an incident where two boys who are both aged 16 years died after being struck by lightning around 13:00 hours yesterday (Thursday),” he said. Ngoma said the victims were playing at Mthundu…...



