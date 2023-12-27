Chinika secondary school pupils at the launch of the President Lungu's 63rd birthday exhibition at the Lusaka Museum on November 11, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

EDUCATION Minister Douglas Syakalima has disclosed that 137,523 candidates out of 454,396 learners who sat the Grade 7 Composite Examinations will not be progressing to Grade 8 because they failed to make a Primary School Certificate. And Syakalima says out of the 291,894 candidates that sat the 2023 Grade 9 examination, 156,315 obtained certificates, while 25,776 failed the examination. Announcing the 2023 Grade 7 and 9 examination results in Lusaka, Tuesday, Syakalima said following the abolishment of automatic progression from Primary to Secondary School, the progression rate for Grade 7 candidates was 69.72 percent. “Out of the 502,670 candidates who registered for the 2023 Grade 7 Composite Examination, 454,396 candidates representing 90.40 percent sat the examination. Of the candidates who…...