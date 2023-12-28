PF faction president Edgar Lungu says President Hakainde Hichilema’s corruption fight is a sham because he has continued to play double standards. The former head of state adds that his successor’s corruption fight is a smokescreen to persecute his perceived opponents, while shielding his offending allies from facing the law. Commenting on the resignation of former Foreign Affairs Minister Stanley Kakubo, Lungu said President Hichilema had continued shielding his ministers from corruption allegations while at the same time proclaiming that there would be no sacred cows in his fight against corruption. “I am compelled to comment on Mr. Hakainde Hichilema’s continued shielding of his ministers and other senior government officials from corruption allegations while at the same time proclaiming that…...



