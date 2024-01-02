UPND deputy Secretary General Gertrude Imenda says the ruling party values the church but insists that it’s unethical for it to use the pulpit to ridicule government. Last week, Council of Churches in Zambia General Secretary Fr Emmanuel Chikoya said the church would not shy away from criticising the government. Fr Chikoya was responding to Lusaka Province Permanent Secretary Robert Kamalata who advised the clergy to stop using the pulpit to criticise government but to use it to win souls to Christ. In an interview, Thursday, Imenda said it was not right for the church to use the pulpit to criticise government because they would not be able to defend themselves in church. She said the church could use other…...



