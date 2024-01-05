KAMFINSA PF member of parliament Christopher Kang’ombe says government thinks it can sort all problems through the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) when that’s impossible. Recently, Local Government and Rural Development Permanent Secretary Administration Maambo Hamaundu said government had disbursed over K4 billion to all 156 constituencies for the 2023 CDF allocation. In an interview, Kang’ombe noted that CDF was credited to constituency accounts in the last week of the year, adding that it was not adequate to solve all the problems citizens were facing. “The issue is how do you get all the monies into the accounts in the last week of the year when there is already this public expectation that every problem will be sorted out in the…...



