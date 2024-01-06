THE Immigration Department has apprehended 79 foreign nationals for various immigration offences. The department has also removed 27 illegal immigrants from the country and refused three foreigners, entry into the country for failing to meet entry requirements. According to a statement issued by Department of Immigration public relations officer Namati Nshinka, Friday, the suspects were apprehended between 2nd and 3rd January, 2024 for various immigration offences. “The Department of Immigration between 2nd and 3rd January, 2024 apprehended 79 persons of different nationalities for various immigration offences country-wide. During this same period the Department also removed 27 illegal immigrants from the country and refused three foreign nationals entry into the country for failing to meet entry requirements. We wish to commend…...



