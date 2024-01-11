Minister of Health Sylvia Masebo (l) receiving health essentials from Trade Kings Public Relations manager Bridget Kambobe during a donation and hand over ceremony at the Cholera control center at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka -Picture by Chongo Sampa

TRADE Kings Foundation has partnered with the Ministry of Health to fight against the spread of cholera by donating hygiene items to the value of K2.5 million. The donation took place at the Heroes Stadium, Tuesday, where Trade Kings Group’s Public Relations Manager, Bridget Kambobe, handed over the donation to the Minister of Health, Sylvia Masebo and the health workers. Speaking at the occasion, Kambobe said, “The Trade Kings Foundation is extremely concerned with the cholera outbreak and the unfortunate loss of lives. This morning’s donation to the Ministry of Health is in the efforts to contain the outbreak of cholera and save as many lives as possible in the affected areas.” Upon receiving the donation, the Minister of Health…...