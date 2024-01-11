CHAMA South PF member of parliament Davison Mung’andu says President Hakainde Hichilema is a human being who needs to be commended when he does something right. And Mung’andu says the UPND government has scored on CDF. On Monday, PF Eastern Province Information and Publicity Secretary William Phiri called on the PF leadership to remove Andrew Lubusha from his position as provincial chairman, accusing him of inciting councilors to defect to the UPND. But Lubusha explained that despite being loyal to the party, he was obliged to make it clear to his people when he received support from the government and to be grateful when CDF money was released. Commenting on this in an interview, Tuesday, Mung’andu said it was impossible…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.