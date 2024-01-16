Lusaka’s Nyumaba Yanga Primary School pupils took to the street to riot over the suspended grade 7, 9 and 12 examinations. The Pupils almost blocked the Alex Chola Road as they chanted ‘Give us our exams’ slogan on October 29, 2018 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

NAQEZ has urged the Ministry of Education to rescind its decision to increase tuition and centre fees for Grade nine external candidates and GCE levels. The National Action for Quality Education in Zambia says the 100 percent fee increase will disadvantage the less privileged candidates who may want to rewrite the examinations. In a letter dated December 12, 2023, addressed to all Provincial Education Officers, Ministry of Education Permanent Secretary for Educational Services Joel Kamoko disclosed that Grade nine external center fees had been adjusted from K50 to K100 per candidate, while GCE center fees had been increased from K100 to K200 per candidate. Kamoko said the upward adjustment of the fees was in view of the change in pricing…...