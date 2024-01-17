FORMER Minister of Health Dr Chitalu Chilufya has urged government to reinstate the Health Promotion Directorate at the Ministry of Health because making it a unit dilutes its effectiveness. And Dr Chilufya says he has not seen any evidence of cancer patients going to Tanzania as government promised and that he has only heard of a few being taken to India, which is a very costly exercise. Meanwhile, Dr Chilufya says government must stop looking at some local drug manufacturing companies through political lens. Speaking when he featured on Hot FM’s Hot Seat programme, Tuesday, Dr Chilufya highlighted the importance of having a health promotion directorate at the Ministry of Health. “First of all, the cancer control programme that Zambia…...



