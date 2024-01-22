FORMER Lusaka province minister Bowman Lusambo has hailed government for forming the Ministerial Task Force on Cholera, but says the Ministries of Defence and Home Affairs have to be included. On Tuesday last week, government inaugurated a Ministerial Task Force on Cholera comprising Ministries of Health, Local Government, Community and Water Development. In an interview, Lusambo said security wings were supposed to come out and help out in the fight against cholera. “Yes, it is commendable, they can put up the Ministerial task force but what they have to do which we have been asking them to do is to do the multi-sectoral issue. Multi-sectoral, they have to include the Ministry of Defence and Home Affairs. You know, the issue…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.