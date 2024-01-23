THE Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Botswana says President Hakainde Hichilema is expected to undertake a working visit to that country from 24th to 25th January, 2024. According to a statement posted on Botswana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Facebook page, Friday, Botswana’s President Dr Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi invited President Hichilema for the working visit. “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to inform the public that, at the invitation of His Excellency Dr. Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi, President of the Republic of Botswana, His Excellency Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia, will undertake a Working Visit to Botswana, on 24th – 25th January 2024. The Visit will take place in Kasane. During the visit, President Masisi and…...



