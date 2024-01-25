OIL Marketing Companies Association of Zambia president Dr Kafula Mubanga says government will not adequately address fuel prices until they open up the pipeline to multiple users. On Sunday, the Energy Regulation Board Chairperson Reynold Bowa said the Strategic Reserve Fund which the government had been using to keep fuel prices constant for the last four months had been depleted. In an interview, Monday, Dr Mubanga said as long as the government didn’t open up access to the pipeline, fuel issues would not be resolved. “We expect that the government should have come up with a clear indicator to the fact that they have finished with the ZPPS of the open pipeline procedure to mitigate any further escalation in terms…...



