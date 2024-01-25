SOCIALIST Party Deputy General Secretary in-charge of politics Antonio Mwanza says acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Mulambo Haimbe’s remarks that the country’s civic space is open and inclusive are a mockery. On Tuesday, Haimbe told the European Union that Zambia’s civic space was open and inclusive as citizens were free to exercise their freedoms and rights. But in an interview, Wednesday, Mwanza said Haimbe was bluffing. “First of all, I think we need to define civic space for them. I think the government doesn’t understand what civic space is. The civic space is that there must be equity and respect for the law and there should also be the rule of law and constitutionalism which entails that the citizens must…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.