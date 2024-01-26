EMMANUEL Mwamba says people like former PF national mobilisation committee member Bizwell Mutale make politics look dirty because of their utterances when joining or leaving political parties. Mwamba, who is PF faction Chairperson for Information and Publicity, has wondered why UPND has welcomed back Mutale when he said very hurtful things against President Hakainde Hichilema. On Wednesday, Mutale defected to the UPND and indicated that his heart has always been with the ruling party even as he served the opposition PF. Commenting on Mutale’s defection in an interview, Thursday, Mwamba charged that the former represented the scam in politics because of things he says when leaving one political party for another. “He was the first among those that resigned with…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.