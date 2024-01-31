THE Zambia National Education Coalition (ZANEC) has commended government for recruiting 465 teachers with disabilities during the 2023 teacher recruitment exercise. Recently, government recruited 7,221 teachers under the 2023 recruitment exercise of which 465 were teachers with disabilities. In an interview, Monday, ZANEC Executive Director George Hamusunga said the development would go a long way in promoting inclusive education. “We also noted that the recruitment exercise upheld the ten percent allocation for applicants with disabilities and focused on secondary school teachers specialised to mathematics, sciences, business studies ICT, special education and Zambian languages. This will go a long way in promoting inclusive and bridging the current gap in teachers of Science, Technology, engineering and mathematics which is affecting the performance…...



