PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has expressed sadness over the death of Namibian President Dr Hage Geingob. Dr Geingob died in the early hours of Sunday aged 82 in Windhoek, Namibia. In a Facebook post, President Hichilema said Zambia had lost a true friend. “It is with utmost sadness and regret that we receive the news of the passing of His Excellency President Dr Hage G Geingob, the President of the Republic of Namibia, who died this morning in Windhoek, Namibia. We have lost a true friend, a liberation icon, a distinguished diplomat, a senior African Statesman, and an elder brother. At this time, our thoughts and prayers are with his widow, Madame Monica Geingos and family, the Namibian people, and the…...



