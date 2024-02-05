MACRO Link Copper Mine Mining Manager Joseph Manyepa has disclosed that a South African Company, Hill International, has been engaged to provide a robot that will be used to search and possibly retrieve seven trapped miners. Recently, seven miners, including two Chinese nationals, got stuck in a flooded Macrolink Copper mine, which is still under construction in Ndola. Updating the media on the progress made regarding the quest to retrieve the trapped miners, Saturday, Manyepa said the robot would be used to retrieve the miners because the Zambia Army Special Forces could only dive up to 100 meters deep and couldn’t reach the trapped miners. “We have partnered with Hill International who have provided the solution of using the robotic…...



