CLERK of the National Assembly Roy Ngulube has announced that Parliament will resume sitting on February 13, 2024. The National Assembly had adjourned sine die on December 15, 2023. According to a statement issued by senior media liaison officer Nshamba Muzungu, Monday, stated that during this session, the House would mainly consider legislative matters. “The Clerk of the National Assembly of Zambia, Mr. Roy Ngulube, would like to inform the public that the Third Session of the Thirteenth National Assembly, which adjourned sine die on Friday, 15th December 2023 will resume on Tuesday, 13th February, 2024 at 14:30 hours. During the previous sitting, which was mainly a budget meeting, the Minister of Finance and National Planning, Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane presented…...



