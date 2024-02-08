Minister of Education Douglas Syakalima making his remarks during the program for the announcement for the 2023 Grade 7 and Grade 9 examination results at the National Science Center in Lusaka yesterday -Picture by Chongo Sampa

MINISTER of Education Douglas Syakalima says all schools countrywide will open on February 12, 2024 as earlier announced. And Health Minister Sylvia Masebo has disclosed that 1,815 schools in Lusaka Province have been inspected in readiness for reopening of schools on February 12. Masebo has also revealed that the country recorded 182 new cholera cases with one community death in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, Vice-President Mutale Nalumango says she is glad that government’s approach to the cholera outbreak is yielding fruits going by the decline in reported number of deaths and cases. Government had postponed the opening of schools for the 2024 calendar on two occasions following a surge in cholera cases. Addressing the media, Wednesday, Syakalima said the…...