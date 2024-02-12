Secretary to the Treasury Felix Nkulukusa addresses delegates during the first quarter budget and economic performance briefing in Lusaka by the Ministry of Finance in Lusaka on April 7, 2022 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

SECRETARY to the Treasury Felix Nkulukusa says government has made huge strides in fighting corruption as evidenced by the various efforts and the enactment of legislation aimed at promoting transparency. According to a statement issued by First Secretary Press and Public Relations at the Embassy of the Republic of Zambia in Washington, D.C., USA, Charles Tembo, Nkulukusa said this at the 14th Annual African, African American, and Diaspora (AAAD) Interdisciplinary Conference at James Madison University in Washington DC. Nkulukusa said the enactment of the Access to Information Act would help both the public and private bodies to be held accountable by citizens, hence reducing corruption. “Secretary to the Treasury Mr. Felix Nkulukusa says the Government has made huge strides in…...