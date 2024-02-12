THE Zambia Medical Association (ZMA) has cautioned that the injectable PrEP should not be taken as a passport to engage in reckless sexual behaviour. Last week, Health Minister Sylvia Masebo launched the injectable PrEP called Cabotergravir Long Acting (CAB-LA) which she said provides clients with two months of HIV protection between doses. In an interview, Saturday, ZMA Secretary General Dr Oliver Kaoma warned that people could still contract other sexually transmitted infections such as gonorrhea, hepatitis B, among others, despite taking the injectable PrEP. “Similar to when you get a vaccine for instance for cholera and you want to say now I will neglect the hygiene standards and what, the chances of you getting the disease are still there. Remember,…...



